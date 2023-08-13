Telangana HC dismisses complaint of electoral misconduct against former BRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to former MLA E Ravinder Reddy, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Saturday dismissed a criminal case filed against him based on a complaint lodged by G Ranjith Kumar, former tahsildar and executive magistrate of Sadashivanagar, alleging misconduct.

The complaint, dated October 3, 2018, stemmed from video clips broadcast on Telugu TV channels purportedly depicting Ravinder Reddy, then a candidate for the Yellareddy Assembly seat in the elections urging women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Markal village of Sadashivanagar Mandal, Kamareddy district to unanimously support the TRS (now BRS) by promising them Rs 5 lakh.

The revenue divisional officer (RDO) and returning officer for the Yellareddy Assembly constituency had also taken action based on the Chief Election Commission of India’s directive, dated October 3, 2018.

It was alleged that Ravinder Reddy, as a candidate endorsed by the TRS, had committed an electoral offence under Section 171(E) of the IPC.

N Manohar, representing Ravinder Reddy, argued that the ECI’s schedule for the Assembly elections, released through a press note dated October 6, 2018, mentioned the final publication date of electoral rolls as October 12, 2018. Since the complaint was lodged on October 3, 2018, by the tahsildar, there were no ongoing elections and Ravinder Reddy was not an MLA at that time. Thus, the allegations of electoral offence were unfounded, counsel claimed.

Countering this, the public prosecutor contended that the complaint indicated Ravinder Reddy’s status as a TRS candidate. According to this argument, he was effectively a contesting candidate. Allegedly, he had promised the SHG groups a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for their full support to the TRS, which the PP said amounted to an offence under Section 171-B of the IPC. The PP maintained that the contents of the complaint indeed constituted an offence under Section 171-E of the IPC and that the case should not be dismissed outright.

After hearing the arguments, the court concluded that the women involved were part of self-help groups and that as of September 27, 2018, the ECI hadn’t issued any notification regarding the election schedule for Telangana and hence the complaint did not fulfil the conditions necessary to constitute offences under Section 171-E of the IPC.

