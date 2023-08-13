To dodge loan repayment, woman kills, burns neighbour in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a span of 24 hours, the police arrested the woman who allegedly killed her neighbour and later set her body on fire in Shamshabad. Shaik Rizwana Begum, who is an acquaintance of the victim, Vadla Manjula, killed the latter by throttling her for demanding repayment of a loan.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police arrested her before she could escape to Ajmer. Shamshabad Zone DCP K Narayana Reddy said that Rizwana Begum had a history of taking loans and not repaying them. A resident of Sai Nagar Enclave, she runs a fancy store.

Rizwana Begum

The DCP said the police came to know about the murder after they received a call from Dial 100 about a torched body lying in an isolated place on Thursday. When the police teams reached the spot, they could only find her toe rings and a medical slip. The next morning, there was a missing case registered with Shamshabad (Rural) police station. With the help of family members, a toe ring and cupboard keys, the police identified her. Later, the police found on CCTV Manjula heading to Rizwana’s house. The police then arrested her after she confessed to committing the crime.

The DCP said: “Rizwana took a loan of Rs 2 lakh three years ago and ignored the demands of Manjula to repay it. On Thursday, when Manjula stepped out for a doctor consultation, Rizwana asked her to come down to her house and collect a bond for the loan.”

He said that the duo, then, had lunch and soon a scuffle took place between the two over repayment of the loan. Rizwana sprinkled chilli powder into Manjula’s eyes and throttled her using a saree.

She snatched her gold ornaments and then hid her body under the bed. In the night, she wrapped the body in a cloth and took it to an empty plot, 60 meters away from her house. She took petrol from her fancy store and poured it over the body and set it on fire.



