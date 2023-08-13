Home States Telangana

To dodge loan repayment, woman kills, burns neighbour in Telangana

He said that the duo, then, had lunch and soon a scuffle took place between the two over repayment of the loan.

Published: 13th August 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Killed, Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a span of 24 hours, the police arrested the woman who allegedly killed her neighbour and later set her body on fire in Shamshabad. Shaik Rizwana Begum, who is an acquaintance of the victim, Vadla Manjula, killed the latter by throttling her for demanding repayment of a loan. 

With the help of CCTV footage, the police arrested her before she could escape to Ajmer. Shamshabad Zone DCP K Narayana Reddy said that Rizwana Begum had a history of taking loans and not repaying them. A resident of Sai Nagar Enclave, she runs a fancy store. 

Rizwana Begum

The DCP said the police came to know about the murder after they received a call from Dial 100 about a torched body lying in an isolated place on Thursday. When the police teams reached the spot, they could only find her toe rings and a medical slip. The next morning, there was a missing case registered with Shamshabad (Rural) police station. With the help of family members, a toe ring and cupboard keys, the police identified her. Later, the police found on CCTV Manjula heading to Rizwana’s house. The police then arrested her after she confessed to committing the crime.

The DCP said: “Rizwana took a loan of Rs 2 lakh three years ago and ignored the demands of Manjula to repay it. On Thursday, when Manjula stepped out for a doctor consultation, Rizwana asked her to come down to her house and collect a bond for the loan.”

He said that the duo, then, had lunch and soon a scuffle took place between the two over repayment of the loan. Rizwana sprinkled chilli powder into Manjula’s eyes and throttled her using a saree.  

She snatched her gold ornaments and then hid her body under the bed. In the night, she wrapped the body in a cloth and took it to an empty plot, 60 meters away from her house. She took petrol from her fancy store and poured it over the body and set it on fire.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loan repayment Shaik Rizwana Begum CCTV footage
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp