Barely any representation of PVTGs in Ekalavya model schools

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though there are many schemes meant for the betterment and upliftment of the primitive vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the country, specifically in Telangana, basic facilities like education continue to elude these communities.

A glaring example of this could be found in the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the State, where, except for two tribal communities, there is hardly any representation from even PVTGs like the Chenchus, Kolams, Konda Reddys, Pardhans, Andhs, and other tribes like the Kammaras, Erukalas and Gonds/Naikapodus.

According to data accessed by TNIE, of the total 1,105 seats reserved for tribal students in 22 EMRS in the State, there are hardly any students belonging to Chenchu, Kolam, Pardhan and Konda Reddy Adivasi communities which are PVTGs, studying in these Central government institutions.

While there are 898 students from the Lambada community who have been enrolled in these schools this year, with 493 males and 405 females, there are 148 Koya students, 38 males and 110 females. Even in politically-empowered communities like the Gonds/Naikapodus, there are only 22 students.

There are only two female students from the Chenchu tribe, one male student from the Kammaras, one female student from the Kolam tribe, and five female students from the Pardhan tribe. There are three males and four females representing the Erukala community enrolled in EMRS.

The PVTGs recently raised the issue with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event which was held to celebrate the International Day of the World Indigenous Peoples at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Governor had assured the tribes that she will ‘break her limitations’ to support them.

