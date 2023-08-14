Home States Telangana

BRS skit takes jibes at Modi misrule

Published: 14th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

BRS tread union wing activists played commedy skit on the Chaiwala at Chandrashekhar colony in Nizamabad on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Members of the BRS Trade Union raised eyebrows with a satirical skit centred around the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The skit, titled “Chai-wala,” was performed at a restaurant in Chandrashekhar Colony on Saturday evening.

The comedic presentation took a jab at the Modi administration, accusing it of steering the nation towards privatisation by affecting various national institutions, implementing contentious agricultural laws, and contributing to the escalating costs of petroleum, which in turn indirectly impacted the prices of essential commodities. The skit also highlighted concerns over anti-labour laws.

The skit also targeted Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for his inability to get the Centre to establish the Turmeric Board. The skit called upon citizens to mobilise against Modi in the 2024 General Elections.
Additionally, the skit urged support for the BRS aspirations to assert its presence in Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Vijaya Lakshmi, the moderator and district leader of the BRS Trade Union, said that the troupe plans to unveil a series of skits in the coming days highlighting the failures of the BJP and the Modi administration and raise awareness of how his misrule is impacting everyday life. She said that the troupe will try to cover every Assembly constituency in the State.

