Couple from Jangaon district records video, attempt suicide over land encroachment

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A couple hailing from Surya Bandha Thanda of Narmetta Mandal in Jangaon district sent a selfie video to their relatives, informing them of their decision to kill themselves and, subsequently, consumed pesticide, on Sunday morning.

They said that they had decided to take the extreme step as their agricultural land was encroached on by former Zila Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member Bhukya Jayaram and his supporters. Upon seeing the video, the couple’s family members rushed to the farmland and found them lying unconscious.

The couple was taken to the Jangaon district hospital, where they are currently under observation.

The victims have been identified as Bhukya Guru and his wife Sunitha. Guru said that his grandfather had registered one acre and nine guntas of agricultural land in the name of Sunitha and updated the revenue records to the effect. He alleged that former ZPTC member Bhukya Jayaram and his supporters Bhukya Surender and Bhukya Srinu were trying to encroach on the land.

The couple had approached the Narmetta police station and complained about the encroachment, and had also agreed to a survey of the land with the mandal revenue officials. However, before the survey report was received and boundaries were fixed, the land grabbers started to level the land with earthmovers.

They approached the police again, but no action was taken, the couple alleged.

Finding themselves in a helpless situation, the couple recorded a video, explaining their plight and shared it on WhatsApp groups. The video soon went viral on several social media platforms.

When TNIE contacted Jangaon district government hospital superintendent Dr P Sugunakar Raj, he said that the couple were under observation and they were out of danger. Narmetta sub-inspector (SI) G Anil Kumar said that they had registered a case and launched an investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

