Home States Telangana

Gruha Lakshmi scheme secondary to BRS, liquor shops priority: Ponguleti

Srinivasa Reddy claimed that people no longer trust the words of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and are waiting to deliver a fitting response.

Published: 14th August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is accorded a warm welcome by party cadre at Venkatagiri in Khammam Rural mandal on Sunday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday accused the BRS government of displaying a lack of interest in providing housing for the impoverished through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Citing an example, Srinivasa Reddy said that while the State government allotted 20 days for the submission of applications to bag liquor shop contracts, it allocated a mere three days to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Addressing party workers at Venkatagiri in Khammam rural mandal, Srinivasa Reddy asserted that due to the BRS government’s negligence and the limited time window, numerous disadvantaged people were unable to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme across both districts.

He said that once Congress forms the government in the State, every eligible citizen would be provided with a 2BHK housing unit. Srinivasa Reddy claimed that people no longer trust the words of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and are waiting to deliver a fitting response.

He said that Congress will waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and offer a Rs 4,000 pension to all eligible individuals once the party is voted to power. He also took a dig at the chief minister, asserting that he even tried to deceive even revered figures like Lord Rama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp