Gruha Lakshmi scheme secondary to BRS, liquor shops priority: Ponguleti

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday accused the BRS government of displaying a lack of interest in providing housing for the impoverished through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Citing an example, Srinivasa Reddy said that while the State government allotted 20 days for the submission of applications to bag liquor shop contracts, it allocated a mere three days to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Addressing party workers at Venkatagiri in Khammam rural mandal, Srinivasa Reddy asserted that due to the BRS government’s negligence and the limited time window, numerous disadvantaged people were unable to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme across both districts.

He said that once Congress forms the government in the State, every eligible citizen would be provided with a 2BHK housing unit. Srinivasa Reddy claimed that people no longer trust the words of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and are waiting to deliver a fitting response.

He said that Congress will waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and offer a Rs 4,000 pension to all eligible individuals once the party is voted to power. He also took a dig at the chief minister, asserting that he even tried to deceive even revered figures like Lord Rama.

