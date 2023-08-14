Harish urges medicos to serve poor in government hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao called upon doctors to join government hospitals to serve the poor. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the class of 2017 of Gandhi Medical College on Sunday, the minister unveiled plans to introduce reservation quotas in postgraduate programmes for those serving in government healthcare institutions.

He emphasised the state underscoring nominal fees and substantial stipends for medical students and outlined the economical MBBS admission fee of only Rs 10,000. Comparatively, postgraduate students enjoy favourable stipends, with the State offering Rs 58,000 in the first year, as opposed to Rs 50,000 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 45,000 in Karnataka, Rs 55,000 in Kerala and Rs 48,000 in Tamil Nadu. Harish Rao also announced the launch of forthcoming initiatives, including specialised centres and super-speciality MCH services, set to inaugurate on August 16 at Gandhi Medical College.

“I am pleased to declare that Telangana holds the distinction of being the number 1 State in the country, boasting 22 MBBS seats per lakh of the population. In the realm of postgraduate studies, Telangana ranks second with eight seats per lakh.”He projected Telangana’s leadership in medical education, highlighting plans for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMs) across the city, aligned with the eminent AIIMS institutions.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao called upon doctors to join government hospitals to serve the poor. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the class of 2017 of Gandhi Medical College on Sunday, the minister unveiled plans to introduce reservation quotas in postgraduate programmes for those serving in government healthcare institutions. He emphasised the state underscoring nominal fees and substantial stipends for medical students and outlined the economical MBBS admission fee of only Rs 10,000. Comparatively, postgraduate students enjoy favourable stipends, with the State offering Rs 58,000 in the first year, as opposed to Rs 50,000 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 45,000 in Karnataka, Rs 55,000 in Kerala and Rs 48,000 in Tamil Nadu. Harish Rao also announced the launch of forthcoming initiatives, including specialised centres and super-speciality MCH services, set to inaugurate on August 16 at Gandhi Medical College. “I am pleased to declare that Telangana holds the distinction of being the number 1 State in the country, boasting 22 MBBS seats per lakh of the population. In the realm of postgraduate studies, Telangana ranks second with eight seats per lakh.”He projected Telangana’s leadership in medical education, highlighting plans for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMs) across the city, aligned with the eminent AIIMS institutions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });