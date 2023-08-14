Jayasudha joins growing list of Telugu film celebrities in BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost as a tradition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been reaching out to prominent figures from the Telugu cinema industry to bolster its presence and appeal among the masses.

The trend, which has been a signature strategy of the party, has recently seen notable actress and former MLA Jayasudha Kapoor joining BJP’s ranks in a formal induction ceremony held in Delhi, attended by key party figures including BJP national president JP Nadda. Jayasudha joins a growing list of celebrities from the Telugu film industry to join the BJP. This list boasts names like Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Kavita, Madhavilatha and Vijayasanthi.

It may be mentioned here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Junior NTR in August last year. This interaction drew attention due to Junior NTR’s apparent distancing from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Subsequently, Nadda also met actor Nithin, further stoking interest in Telangana political circles, particularly given Nithin’s connections to the Nizamabad district.

Also, megastar and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting held at Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on July 4, 2022. Moreover, the BJP’s nomination of cine writer and director Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, as a Rajya Sabha member last year underscores the party’s intentions to gain influence both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With elections on the horizon, there is talk in BJP circles that the party is likely to field Jayasudha as a candidate for the Secunderabad Assembly seat, while Jeevitha Rajasekhar is said to be expecting the Jubilee Hills ticket. The party hopes that the popularity of these celebrities pays an electoral dividend.

However, the BJP’s strategy of using film glamour as a political asset might not yield the same impact in Telangana as it has in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. While the BJP has succeeded in garnering support from cine personalities in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the response in Telangana remains a subject of debate within political circles.

