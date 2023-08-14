Home States Telangana

Sharmila seeks Gaddar’s statue; life story taught in schools

Sharmila noted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not give an appointment even though Gaddar waited for hours together at the  Pragathi Bhavan.

Published: 14th August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Balladeer and folk singer Gaddar . (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Sunday demanded the State government to incorporate departed revolutionary balladeer Gaddar’s life story in school textbooks. She also demanded the government instal Gaddar’s statue on Tank Bund and construct a memorial at his native village Toopran in Medak district. She was speaking after paying tributes to Gaddar at his resting place.

Attacking the government over alleged mistreatment meted to Gaddar by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sharmila noted that the former did not give an appointment even though Gaddar waited for hours together at the  Pragathi Bhavan.

She slammed the government for sending a revolutionary singer to jail and demanded an apology to Gaddar’s family.“CM KCR humiliated Gaddar and exhibited fake affection after he passed away,” she said. She also recalled her father, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s association with him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaddar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp