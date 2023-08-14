Sharmila seeks Gaddar’s statue; life story taught in schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Sunday demanded the State government to incorporate departed revolutionary balladeer Gaddar’s life story in school textbooks. She also demanded the government instal Gaddar’s statue on Tank Bund and construct a memorial at his native village Toopran in Medak district. She was speaking after paying tributes to Gaddar at his resting place.

Attacking the government over alleged mistreatment meted to Gaddar by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sharmila noted that the former did not give an appointment even though Gaddar waited for hours together at the Pragathi Bhavan.

She slammed the government for sending a revolutionary singer to jail and demanded an apology to Gaddar’s family.“CM KCR humiliated Gaddar and exhibited fake affection after he passed away,” she said. She also recalled her father, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s association with him.

