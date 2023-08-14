Two former ministers to join Congress fold on August 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former minister in the BRS government, as well as A Chandrasekhar who recently resigned from his primary membership in the BJP, are set to join the Congress on August 18 in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reliable sources say that the former minister, currently associated with the BRS, has been in touch with Congress leaders and his joining the party is now confirmed. The party is said to have set aside appointments for mandal presidents to accommodate followers of the two former ministers. While this has raised concerns among the party members, the Congress State leadership is confident that the strategy will yield substantial gains, particularly in the erstwhile Rangareddy district.

The Congress leadership is also optimistic that the entry of BRS leaders will attract more leaders to the party fold. It’s worth noting that the Congress had faced setbacks in the erstwhile Rangareddy district with defections of key figures like MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Pilot Rohith Reddy after the 2018 Assembly elections, as well as former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

On Sunday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy paid a visit to the residence of A Chandrasekhar, extending an invitation to him to join the Congress. Speaking to the media later, Revanth said the party’s agenda was to unite “anti-KCR forces” and that Chandrasekhar’s proposal to grant land titles of assigned lands to SCs and STs aligns with the vision of the Congress.

Kharge public meeting venue changed

The Congress has changed the venue of the public meeting, originally scheduled to be held in Zaheerabad, where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was to unveil the SC Declaration to Chevella. According to well-placed sources, this was done keeping in view the shifting political dynamics due to A Chandrasekhar Rao’s impending entry into the party.

