Home States Telangana

BRS auctioning lands to mobilise election funds: Kishan

He said that the State government should protect the public property in the best interest of future generations. 

Published: 15th August 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Congress and the BRS have conspired to distribute public property, valuable government lands in particular, among themselves. He also opposed the ongoing auction of government lands, stating that the exercise was initiated with the sole objective of mobilising funds for the upcoming elections. 

Addressing the media here, he said: “The BRS government is not interested in allocating land for establishing a science city. It will not give land to a tribal museum. It has no land for the construction of 2BHK units for the poor, and they don’t allocate land to Union government-funded projects like railway terminals. But, it has the heart to give 10 acres of valuable land to Congress.”

He lambasted the State government for allocating 11 acres of land to the BRS. “The BRS government is selling lands realising that they will not be in power after three months,” he alleged while wondering whether the pink party intends to use the money pooled through land auction to lure voters in the next elections. 

He said that the State government should protect public property in the best interest of future generations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp