BRS auctioning lands to mobilise election funds: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Congress and the BRS have conspired to distribute public property, valuable government lands in particular, among themselves. He also opposed the ongoing auction of government lands, stating that the exercise was initiated with the sole objective of mobilising funds for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the media here, he said: “The BRS government is not interested in allocating land for establishing a science city. It will not give land to a tribal museum. It has no land for the construction of 2BHK units for the poor, and they don’t allocate land to Union government-funded projects like railway terminals. But, it has the heart to give 10 acres of valuable land to Congress.”

He lambasted the State government for allocating 11 acres of land to the BRS. “The BRS government is selling lands realising that they will not be in power after three months,” he alleged while wondering whether the pink party intends to use the money pooled through land auction to lure voters in the next elections.

He said that the State government should protect public property in the best interest of future generations.

