BRS stands for self-respect, Congress, BJP slaves of Delhi: KTR

KAMAREDDY: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Rama baanam (Lord Rama’s arrow), BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that development is possible only under the leadership of the former.

Speaking during his tour of Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies, where he inaugurated several development works, Rama Rao said: “KCR stands for development, Rythu Bandhu and welfare schemes. Congress is rabandu (vulture) and it stands for three-hour power supply and failures. BJP stands for communal clashes.”

“In the incoming days, leaders of Congress and BJP will visit the villages like Sankranthi Gangireddulu. People should be wary of these two parties and they should think twice before supporting them,” he said. The BRS leader also urged the people to ensure that the Congress and BJP candidates lose their deposits in the Yellareddy segment in the next Assembly elections. He said that under the leadership of Gampa Govardhan, development works are in full swing in the Kamareddy constituency and that trend will continue in the future as well.

Rama Rao also announced the government’s decision to sanction Rs 45 crore for development works in the Yellareddy constituency. Handing over copies of the GO to Yellareddy MLA J Surendar, he urged people to re-elect Surendar with a 70,000 majority in the next polls.

‘Congress failed on all fronts’

Targeting Congress, he said: “Congress failed on all fronts in its 60-year rule. Now, its leaders are speaking shamelessly and trying to corner the BRS government over some trivial issues.” “There is no comparison between Congress and BRS. We have a sanchalana nayakudu (sensational leader) in KCR. The Congress leaders are carrying sanchees (bags) to Delhi,” he said.

Criticising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rama Rao said: “BJP is a communal party. It spreads communal hatred. Modi assured to give Rs 15 lakh to every citizen. But, what happened to that assurance? Ahead of the 2014 elections, Modi criticised the then PM Manmohan Singh for increasing the LPG cylinder price to Rs 400 and asked people to defeat Congress. Under Modi’s rule, the price of LPG cylinders went up to Rs 1,200. Now, people should do the same thing.. defeat the BJP.” Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other BRS leaders were present on the occasion.

BRS releases ‘100 Lies of BJP’

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao released a CD and a booklet on “100 Lies of BJP” at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. Compiled by the BRS social media team, comprising its convenors Krishank Manne, Dinesh Chowdary, Y Satish Reddy and P Jagan Mohan Rao, the “100 Lies of BJP” tries to expose how BJP “failed” to fulfil the promises it made to Telangana and the country.

Terming it as a ‘good campaign’, Rama Rao appreciated the efforts of the convenors. BRS social media also ran a campaign #100AbadhaalaBJP over the past four months, exposing the ‘lies’ of BJP. The initiative covers unkept assurances of BJP, including the creation of jobs, inflation, the burden of GST, internet to every household, Housing for All, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Bayyaram Steel factory, ITIR, Kazipet coach factory, Adilabad CCI, ST reservation for Valmiki and Boya communities.

