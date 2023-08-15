ICICI manager embezzles Rs 8.65 crore in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A deputy branch manager of ICICI gold loan section Bairyshetty Karthik, allegedly misappropriated Rs 8,65,78,953 at the Narsampet branch in Warangal district.

The incident came to light on Monday when the ICICI bank’s higher authorities visited the branch for an annual inspection. The authorities, after discovering the fraud in the gold section of the branch, complained to the regional head O Srinivas and sought an inquiry into the fraud.

They also complained to the Narsampet police, stating that Rs 8,65,78,953 was siphoned off by Karthik. Narsampet CI S Ravi Kumar said: “An inquiry is going to be conducted at the police station in the presence of ICICI Bank regional head O Srinivas and the other higher authorities.

He stated that there is no need for the customers to worry about their articles. "A case has been registered under Sections 120 B, 403, 405 and 464.”

