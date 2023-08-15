Leaders remember Shiv Shanker on his 94th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several speakers including politicians and retired officers recalled the services of former Union Minister late P Shiv Shanker on his 94th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Monday. TDP leader and former Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kanna Lakshminarayana recalled his association with Shiv Shanker.

He said that Shiv Shanker used to resolve problems at the earliest and encouraged youngsters to venture into politics. “When the Congress cancelled the ticket for me and allotted it to others, Shiv Shanker spoke to the high command. Later, the high command again nominated me and I filed the nomination,” Kanna recalled.

Former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh MN Rao said that Shiv Shanker was not against the forward classes. Shiv Shanker always wanted jobs for the backward classes. Shiv Shanker’s services would be remembered fondly, MN Rao added.

Retired IPS officer MV Krishna Rao recalled the bold decisions taken by Shiv Shanker to make ONGC as an independent entity. Krishna Rao stressed the need to do a PhD on the services and contributions of Shiv Shanker.

Retired IAS officer G Sudhir described his tenure as private secretary to P Shiv Shanker as “interesting and challenging” and a “great” professional experience. During his tenure as the Human Resource Development Minister, Shiv Shanker took particular interest in matters relating to education and nutrition, he remembered fondly. As a Minister, he was quick and methodical in the disposal of files, Sudhir reminisced.

