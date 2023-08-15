Home States Telangana

Leaders remember Shiv Shanker on his 94th birth anniversary

Former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh MN Rao said that Shiv Shanker was not against the forward classes.

Published: 15th August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries during the 94th Birth Anniversary of Late P Shiv Shanker at FTCCI auditorium in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several speakers including politicians and retired officers recalled the services of former Union Minister late P Shiv Shanker on his 94th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Monday. TDP leader and former Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kanna Lakshminarayana recalled his association with Shiv Shanker.

He said that Shiv Shanker used to resolve problems at the earliest and encouraged youngsters to venture into politics. “When the Congress cancelled the ticket for me and allotted it to others, Shiv Shanker spoke to the high command. Later, the high command again nominated me and I filed the nomination,” Kanna recalled. 

Former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh MN Rao said that Shiv Shanker was not against the forward classes. Shiv Shanker always wanted jobs for the backward classes. Shiv Shanker’s services would be remembered fondly, MN Rao added.

Retired IPS officer MV Krishna Rao recalled the bold decisions taken by Shiv Shanker to make ONGC as an independent entity. Krishna Rao stressed the need to do a PhD on the services and contributions of Shiv Shanker.

Retired IAS officer G Sudhir described his tenure as private secretary to P Shiv Shanker as “interesting and challenging” and a “great” professional experience. During his tenure as the Human Resource Development Minister, Shiv Shanker took particular interest in matters relating to education and nutrition, he remembered fondly. As a Minister, he was quick and methodical in the disposal of files, Sudhir reminisced. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Shiv Shanker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp