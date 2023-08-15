Maharashtra's Krantikari Shetkari Party merges with BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krantikari Shetkari Party of Maharashtra merged with the BRS on Monday. Party president Satish Salve announced the merger after he joined the pink party in the presence of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Satish Salve said that the Krantikari Shetkari Party was launched for the welfare of oppressed classes. As the BRS president was working for the welfare of farmers and weaker sections, he merged his party with the BRS. Satish said that he will leave no stone unturned in a bid to expand the BRS across Maharashtra.

Several BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders, including Narendra Pahade, Dinesh, Sandeep, Savitha and Umesh also joined the BRS. Several leaders from Nagpur and Chandrapur also joined the BRS. Telangana Sahu Samaj too extended support to the BRS.

