Rs 5,800 crore Independence Day gift for ryots as Telangana government waives loans

A release from Chief Minister’s Office said that the latest tranche of amount was a gift to farmers on the eve of Independence Day. 

Published: 15th August 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 10:20 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao directed special chief secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao to release the funds. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday waived crop loans of 90,283 farmers having debts up to Rs 99,999. For this, the State government released Rs 5,809.79 crore, which will be deposited in the accounts of farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed special chief secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao to release the funds.

The BRS government assured waiver of crop loans up to Rs one lakh in the 2018 Assembly elections. The State government on August 3 released Rs 237.85 crore and waived crop loans of 62,758 farmers who owed loans ranging between Rs 37,000 and Rs 41,000. On Monday, the loans of farmers ranging between Rs 41,000 to Rs 99,999 were waived. 

After coming to power in 2018, the chief minister sought information from bankers on crop loan waiver. However, due to Covid–19 for two years, the government was unable to keep its commitment. Despite this, the government waived the crop loans of 7,19,488 farmers who owed up to Rs 50,000. With the latest crop loan waiver, a total of 16,66,899 farmers have benefited.

