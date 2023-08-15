Home States Telangana

South Central Railway photo exhibition remembers Partition horrors

The observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day stands as a tribute to the victims of one of the most significant population displacements of the last century.

A man looks at images of the Partition at a digital photo exhibition in Kacheguda railway station on Monday. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) commemorated the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ across all six divisions of its zone, on Monday. The central theme of the exhibition revolved around the story of India’s Partition—a chapter marked by anguish and suffering, yet also marked the dawn of a new life for millions of Indians who bravely faced the horrors, becoming symbols of resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

Understanding its significance, SCR established special photo exhibitions at 40 railway stations to sensitise and educate the passengers about the pain and suffering endured by Indians during the Partition era. Among the stations hosting these exhibitions are Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Begumpet, Warangal, Kacheguda, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad.

Bhartesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Secunderabad Division, inaugurated the ‘Horrors of Partition’ photo exhibition at Platform No. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station, in the presence of railway officials and the public, on Monday. Similarly, Lokesh Vishnoi, Divisional Railway Manager of Hyderabad Division, launched a digital exhibition showcasing the Partition horrors on the display wall at Platform No. 01 of Kacheguda Railway Station.

The observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day stands as a tribute to the victims of one of the most significant population displacements of the last century. Its purpose is to remind Indians of the crucial importance of erasing social divisions and disharmony while nurturing the spirit of unity, social concord, and human empowerment.

