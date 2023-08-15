Home States Telangana

Stones pelted at Owaisi’s house

Owaisi drew a parallel with the razing down of about 750 shops of Muslims in Nuh of Haryana and stone pelting at his residence.

Published: 15th August 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday strongly condemned stone pelting at his Delhi residence while maintaining that he would not be intimidated by such incidents. Owaisi also revealed that he has been getting threatening messages.  

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi drew a parallel with the razing down of about 750 shops of Muslims in Nuh of Haryana and stone pelting at his residence. He said that whenever he speaks in Parliament or raises important issues, there will be stone pelting at his residence. 

“I am a four-time MP, and every now and then stones are being pelted at my residence. This is a culture of terrorists and mob lynching. Certainly, these incidents will not intimidate me,” Owaisi said. He slammed the prime minister stating that the latter will not speak either on stone-pelting incidents nor bulldozer incidents.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on TMC projecting Mamata Banerjee as prime minister candidate, Owaisi said that Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is a deserving candidate for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp