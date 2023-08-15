Stones pelted at Owaisi’s house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday strongly condemned stone pelting at his Delhi residence while maintaining that he would not be intimidated by such incidents. Owaisi also revealed that he has been getting threatening messages.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi drew a parallel with the razing down of about 750 shops of Muslims in Nuh of Haryana and stone pelting at his residence. He said that whenever he speaks in Parliament or raises important issues, there will be stone pelting at his residence.

“I am a four-time MP, and every now and then stones are being pelted at my residence. This is a culture of terrorists and mob lynching. Certainly, these incidents will not intimidate me,” Owaisi said. He slammed the prime minister stating that the latter will not speak either on stone-pelting incidents nor bulldozer incidents.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on TMC projecting Mamata Banerjee as prime minister candidate, Owaisi said that Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is a deserving candidate for the post.

