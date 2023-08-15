Telangana Congress to announce poll candidates mid-September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress officially initiated the process of selection of candidates for the upcoming elections by holding the election committee and election screening committee meetings on Monday. The grand old party is likely to announce its candidates by the middle of September.

The election committee meeting was attended by newly appointed screening committee chairman and MP K Muralidharan, and members Jignesh Mevani, Baba Siddique, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, K Jana Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, T Jayaprakash Reddy, Dansari Anasuya, and other senior leaders.

Speaking to TNIE, a member of the screening committee, said that the election management committee has decided to appoint a sub-committee which would be headed by senior leader C Damodar Raja Narasimha, and AICC secretary Rohit Choudhary and TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud to finalise the modalities of the application process by August 17. The election management committee will start accepting applications from August 18 to 25.

Ponnala’s ire

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Monday confronted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre over elevating his rival Kommuri Pratap Reddy as Jangaon DCC president. Thakre learnt to have pacified Lakshamiah and assured to address his grievances.

Revanth vows to revoke sale deeds

Taking a strong exception to the ongoing government lands auction process, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday warned the bidders that his party would revoke sale deeds if it is voted to power. He also said that the Congress has been noting down the misdeeds of police officers, particularly from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, in its red diary and it will strip the police off their uniform.

