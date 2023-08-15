Telangana High Court dismisses Congress leader’s election petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the election petition filed by Nagam Janardhan Reddy of Congress, challenging the victory of BRS candidate Marri Janardhan Reddy in the Nagarkurnool Assembly Constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Janardhan Reddy’s counsel argued that he had deliberately omitted certain crucial information pertaining to his spouse. Specifically, it was alleged that his wife possessed 9,000 shares valued at Rs 90,000 in Kakatiya Industries India Private Limited.

The petitioner said that this information had been concealed in Form 26, which was submitted alongside the nomination form to the Returning Officer.

Defending him, his counsel informed the court that no information was intentionally withheld while submitting Form 26. The said shares constituted only 15 per cent of the total shares in KII PL. This proportion, counsel said, was negligible, indicating the baselessness of the allegations.

