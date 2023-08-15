What’s your favourite Bathukamma song, asks Kavitha
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha requested people’s participation as Telangana looks forward to the Bathukamma festival this season.
HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday appealed to the people of Telangana to share their favourite Bathukamma songs on social media. The MLC also launched a WhatsApp number (+91- 8985699999) for this purpose.
Kavitha, who is also the founder of Bharat Jagruthi, released a video on her official social media handles on Monday, in which she was seen singing Bathukamma songs along with popular and celebrated folk singers from the State.
The video also shows Kavitha making an appeal to all the people of Telangana to contribute and share their favourite Bathukamma songs by tagging Bharat Jagruthi on social media handles and by sending on WhatsApp number.
The organisation will also record new songs, based on the entries and suggestions received online. Bharat Jagruthi already has a repository of over 150 Bathukamma songs. Kavitha requested more people’s participation as the State looks forward to the Bathukamma festival this season.