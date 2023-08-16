Conjunctivitis medicine for 3.8 lakh kids in Telangana soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao announced on Tuesday that the State government intends to provide complimentary Ayurvedic medicines to 3,80,000 children statewide as a preventive measure against conjunctivitis. During the distribution event, the Minister actively participated in the dispensation of eye drops, the distribution of Swarna Prashan, known for enhancing immunity. The event was organised under the auspices of the Ayush Department at the Government Multipurpose High School.

Addressing the attendees, Harish underscored that eye strain can be averted by following precautionary measures and clarified that the transmission of conjunctivitis does not occur through the air but via contact. Therefore, there is no need for undue concern. The government has ensured the availability of all relevant ointments and drops throughout the state. He advised that adopting simple precautions can help individuals avoid conjunctivitis. In case of infection, he encouraged seeking treatment from government hospitals for proper care and attention.

He highlighted that the regular administration of Swarna Prashana drops to children in the past had proven beneficial in bolstering immunity and maintaining their well-being. He expressed gratitude towards the Hare Krishna Hare Rama organisation representatives, who contributed by preparing Swarnaprashan drops worth Rs 10 lakh and distributed them for free.Harish further emphasised that these Ayurvedic drops, containing gold, are suitable for children below 18 years.

