Fearing failure in AAE exam, youth dies by suicide in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: A graduate engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, allegedly died by suicide as he was afraid of failing in the Telangana government’s AEE examination. He became depressed after checking his answers with the key published by the government, and also due to the postponement of Group-II examinations. He ended his life by hanging from the ceiling at his residence on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Gugulothu Raj Kumar (26), a resident of Bottala Thanda in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district. According to Thorrour sub-inspector (SI) I Ramji Naik, Raj Kumar ended his life when his parents were not at home. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC based on the complaint lodged by the boy’s father Yakub.

The body was later shifted to the Thorrur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.TPCC president A Revanth Reddy tweeted that the State government was responsible for Raj Kumar’s death for the ‘shoddy way’ it conducted the examinations. He said the boy did not die due to depression but because of the government’s ineptitude in conducting the examinations.“IT Minister KT Rama Rao is also responsible for the deaths of unemployed youths,” he alleged.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

