Home States Telangana

Six men killed in auto-truck collision on Warangal-Khammam Highway

After finding out about the accident, Wardhannapet ACP Suresh Kumar and his staff rushed to the spot.

Published: 16th August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

A visual from the site of the accident on Warangal-Khammam Highway (Express)

A visual from the site of the accident on Warangal-Khammam Highway (Express)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Six people died and one person was injured in Warangal district on Wednesday when a speeding lorry rammed head-on into an auto-rickshaw that they were travelling in, police said.

After finding out about the accident, Wardhannapet ACP Suresh Kumar and his staff rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were shifted to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment, and the deceased were sent for postmortem.

According to Wardhannapet ACP Suresh Kumar, the persons (honey sellers) were travelling in an autorickshaw towards Thorrur when an overspeeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The autorickshaw got completely crushed under the truck, and its four occupants died on the spot, the ACP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Warangal Warangal-Khammam Highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp