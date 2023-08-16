Six men killed in auto-truck collision on Warangal-Khammam Highway

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Six people died and one person was injured in Warangal district on Wednesday when a speeding lorry rammed head-on into an auto-rickshaw that they were travelling in, police said.

After finding out about the accident, Wardhannapet ACP Suresh Kumar and his staff rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were shifted to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment, and the deceased were sent for postmortem.

According to Wardhannapet ACP Suresh Kumar, the persons (honey sellers) were travelling in an autorickshaw towards Thorrur when an overspeeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The autorickshaw got completely crushed under the truck, and its four occupants died on the spot, the ACP said.

