Government spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student studying in residential schools: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Telangana was the only State implementing the highest number of welfare schemes, including 24-hour-power supply to the farm sector, Raithu Bhima and Raithu Bandhu.

He said the State government never went back on its commitment to buying every grain that the farmer produced to help him financially. He was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the collector’s office on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration in Sircilla.

Recalling Telangana securing Swachha Sarvekshan’s five-star rating, Rama Rao said the State municipalities became role models to others in the country. According to the minister, the State government was spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student studying in residential schools.

Bus Lo Bharosa

The minister along with the collector inaugurated “Bus Lo Bharosa’(security in the bus) RTC buses where CCTV cameras were set up by the SHE teams for women’s security. About 77 RTC buses and school buses have CC cameras installed. The minister said for women’s protection, the government was according to top priority. He appreciated the police department for maintaining law and order to the satisfaction of everyone. In crime control through CC cameras, Telangana stood No: 1 in the country, he said.

Bonda making machine

The ministers inspected machines developed by students, as part of the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme. The minister invited them to the T-works programme. Telangana government is encouraging students to tap their inner talent. Students who study in government schools have designed machines and other objects under the innovator programme. P Vineela (ZPHS Dhammannapet) designed Mahila Vanta Mitra Project, P Sahsra (ZPHS Ellanthakunta) and J Srinidhi (ZPHS Hanumajipet) designed a bonda-making machine.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Telangana was the only State implementing the highest number of welfare schemes, including 24-hour-power supply to the farm sector, Raithu Bhima and Raithu Bandhu. He said the State government never went back on its commitment to buying every grain that the farmer produced to help him financially. He was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the collector’s office on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration in Sircilla. Recalling Telangana securing Swachha Sarvekshan’s five-star rating, Rama Rao said the State municipalities became role models to others in the country. According to the minister, the State government was spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student studying in residential schools.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bus Lo Bharosa The minister along with the collector inaugurated “Bus Lo Bharosa’(security in the bus) RTC buses where CCTV cameras were set up by the SHE teams for women’s security. About 77 RTC buses and school buses have CC cameras installed. The minister said for women’s protection, the government was according to top priority. He appreciated the police department for maintaining law and order to the satisfaction of everyone. In crime control through CC cameras, Telangana stood No: 1 in the country, he said. Bonda making machine The ministers inspected machines developed by students, as part of the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme. The minister invited them to the T-works programme. Telangana government is encouraging students to tap their inner talent. Students who study in government schools have designed machines and other objects under the innovator programme. P Vineela (ZPHS Dhammannapet) designed Mahila Vanta Mitra Project, P Sahsra (ZPHS Ellanthakunta) and J Srinidhi (ZPHS Hanumajipet) designed a bonda-making machine.