Hyderabad Water Board to set up 31.12 MW solar panels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State government has given a nod to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) for setting up 31.12 MW Solar Power Roof Top Power Plants, the Water Board coordination with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has initiated steps for installing equipment at water reservoirs, pump houses, sewage treatment plants ( STPs) and water treatment plants (STPs) without any capital investment on the HMWS&SB. The solar panels will be established at around 72 premises of HMWSS&B including 45 STPs and pump houses.

TSREDCO which has been appointed as the nodal cum implementing agency for the State for the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme has informed that the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) agency authorised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has expressed its willingness to implement the 31.12 MW solar rooftop power plants by supplying power for 25 years.

HMWSSB is paying electricity charges to DISCOM at Rs 6.65/unit at LT level and 11 kV level, Rs 6.15 at 33 kV level and 5.65 /unit at 132 kV level. The present proposal of Rs 3.50 per unit for a period of 25 years under CPSU will save around Rs 10.57 crore per annum considering savings of Rs 2.15/unit on the DISCOM tariff of Rs 5.65/unt presently paid by HMWS&SB.

