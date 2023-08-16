KCR honours officials for rescuing flood victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presented awards to several employees, including those who rescued people in the recent rains/floods in the State, during the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Among those who received the awards from the CM were Payam Veenaiah, SGT of Tribal Welfare Department, who rescued schoolchildren trapped in floodwaters in Kondayi village in Eturunagaram Mandal in Mulugu district, lineman Md Ramhan, who restored the power supply in Jangaon, Panchayat Secretary Sanjeeva Rao, who rescued 80 tourists in Mutyaladhara in Mulugu district and Mulugu Zilla Parishad CEO Prasanna Rani, who shifted the pregnant women to safer places and monitored the food supply to the flood affected.

The CM also presented awards to Revenue Inspector B Pradeep Kumar, who rescued over 100 people by using boats and chopper services, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Additional Collector V Venkateswarlu, Mandal Panchayat Officer Mutyala Rao, Police Inspector Rama Narasimha Reddy of Bhupalpally district, Bhupalpally SI V Naresh, Warangal ASI K Sampath, Mulugu ASI G Rambabu and police constable of Mulugu district K Srikanth for their bravery and exemplary service in flood-hit areas.

Assistant Section Officer of the NRI section in Hyderabad E Chittibabu, who played a crucial role in bringing back Telangana students from Ukraine and Sudan, was also honoured on the occasion. Chittibabu also played a key role in bringing back around 1,200 bodies of Telangnites who died in different counties from 2014 till date.

