KCR likely to pick locals over sitting MLAs in some segments

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In constituencies where he intends to change the sitting BRS MLAs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to be contemplating fielding local leaders. Sources said that Rao is reportedly considering changing sitting MLAs in at least two constituencies in each district. This is on account of either the anti-incumbency load they are carrying or due to opposition from the local leaders to their renomination.

A senior BRS leader said that Rao is likely to announce the list of sitting MLAs’ names after consultations with local leaders. The CM is making calls to the sitting MLAs, asking them to work hard at the ground level. He also called up the MLAs whom he intends to change. As the last opportunity, he has asked them to mend relations with other leaders in their constituency and mingle with the people.

A survey has been commissioned by the chief minister and a report will be submitted to him on sitting MLAs against whom he already has adverse reports. After receipt of the report in the second week of September, he will take a final decision on whether to replace or continue with them.

Another senior BRS leader said that if the party has a potential candidate in the segment where the sitting MLA has not come up to his expectations, Rao might consider nominating him. As the clock ticks by, the mercury in the political barometer is rising with MLAs not sure of whether they would make the cut or not.

