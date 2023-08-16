Home States Telangana

NMDC vows to increase production to 100m tonnes

Amitava Mukherjee, (CMD Additional Charge) of NMDC said that it was a matter of unmatched pride and honour that NMDC had been there for close to seven out of these eight decades of India’s making.

State-owned miner NMDC (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NMDC, the country’s largest iron ore-producing Navratna mining company, celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at its headquarters here. Amitava Mukherjee (CMD Additional Charge) of NMDC along with Zailabuddin, a seniormost employee at the head office, hoisted the tricolour.

NMDC directors Dilip Kumar Mohanty (Production), Vishwanath Suresh (Commercial), Vinay Kumar (Technical), Chief Vigilance Officer B Vishwanath and other employees were present.  Amitava Mukherjee said that it was a matter of unmatched pride and honour that NMDC had been there for close to seven out of these eight decades of India’s making.

The theme of this Independence Day - “Nation First, Always First,” has been our core value for 65 years. “We have resolved to achieve in the next five years as much as we have done in the past six decades by enhancing our production from 40 million tonnes to 100 million tonnes,” Mukherjee said. NMDC organised a mega chess tournament for school children during Har Ghar Tiranga Week.

NMDC

