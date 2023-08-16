No representation in key panels, discontent brews among BCs in Congress in Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent appointments to various committees by the Congress high command have drawn criticism for not prioritising Backward Classes (BCs) leaders. Adding fuel to the fire, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy recommending leaders from the Reddy community for two of the three district presidents’ posts has exacerbated the simmering discontent among BC leaders in the party.

The frustration among BC leaders came to the fore as a result of the exclusion of leaders from the community in the newly-constituted committees. This issue gained traction when supporters of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar expressed their dissatisfaction. Their concerns centred around the party’s apparent neglect of BC leaders, despite its ‘lip service’ in support of the BC community. In response, the AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre attempted to assuage them by pledging to accommodate their leader in other committees.

However, the situation remained unresolved as the subsequent screening committee, formed after the protests by Congress workers, also lacked BC representation. This committee, comprising Revanth, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will play a pivotal role in the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The absence of BC leaders in this key committee has left the community deeply disappointed, as they will have little say in the decision-making process while selecting candidates.

Incidentally, Revanth sent a letter dated July 28 to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. In the letter, he recommended Kuchadi Srihari Rao for the position of Nirmal district president, Ande Sanjeev Reddy for Bhongir district president, and Kommuri Pratap Reddy for Jangaon district president. It is worth noting that former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshamaiah, a prominent BC leader, vehemently opposed the recommendation of Pratap Reddy, highlighting his origins in the Siddipet district. This move raised suspicions among BC leaders that Pratap Reddy’s appointment is an attempt to sideline Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

HYDERABAD: The recent appointments to various committees by the Congress high command have drawn criticism for not prioritising Backward Classes (BCs) leaders. Adding fuel to the fire, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy recommending leaders from the Reddy community for two of the three district presidents’ posts has exacerbated the simmering discontent among BC leaders in the party. The frustration among BC leaders came to the fore as a result of the exclusion of leaders from the community in the newly-constituted committees. This issue gained traction when supporters of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar expressed their dissatisfaction. Their concerns centred around the party’s apparent neglect of BC leaders, despite its ‘lip service’ in support of the BC community. In response, the AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre attempted to assuage them by pledging to accommodate their leader in other committees. However, the situation remained unresolved as the subsequent screening committee, formed after the protests by Congress workers, also lacked BC representation. This committee, comprising Revanth, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will play a pivotal role in the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The absence of BC leaders in this key committee has left the community deeply disappointed, as they will have little say in the decision-making process while selecting candidates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Incidentally, Revanth sent a letter dated July 28 to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. In the letter, he recommended Kuchadi Srihari Rao for the position of Nirmal district president, Ande Sanjeev Reddy for Bhongir district president, and Kommuri Pratap Reddy for Jangaon district president. It is worth noting that former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshamaiah, a prominent BC leader, vehemently opposed the recommendation of Pratap Reddy, highlighting his origins in the Siddipet district. This move raised suspicions among BC leaders that Pratap Reddy’s appointment is an attempt to sideline Ponnala Lakshmaiah.