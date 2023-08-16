Home States Telangana

Palamuru RLIS to be inaugurated soon: KCR

KCR pointed out that  Telangana is number one in the country in per capita income and per capita power consumption.

Published: 16th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

-Chief Minister k chandrashekhar Rao during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Golconda fort in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) would be inaugurated soon as it has got environmental clearance, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the construction of irrigation canals of PRLIS would be started.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort here, the chief minister said that water from the River Krishna would be lifted and stored in reservoirs of the PRLIS in the next few days.

Enumerating the welfare and developmental programmes of the BRS government in the last nine years, KCR lashed out at Opposition leaders for allegedly saying that three hours of power to farmers was sufficient. “I believe that the people would teach a befitting reply to these leaders,” KCR said.

He disclosed that the State government would provide interim relief to government employees and constitute the second Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

“With the vast development in the last nine years, the State has reached a stage that Telangana practises and the nation follows,” KCR said. “It is a matter of pride for all of us, as there is a wide debate across the county on the development model of India’s youngest State, Telangana,” he said.

KCR pointed out that  Telangana is No. 1 in the country in per capita income and per capita power consumption. “Creating wealth and distributing it is the policy of the BRS government. That was why the poverty in the State reduced from 13.18 per cent in 2015-16 to 5.88 per cent in 2019-21,” KCR said, quoting a NITI Aayog report.

KCR’s assurances

  • State govt to provide housing under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for those who lost homes in the recent rains or floods.
  • Enumeration of damaged crops is on and succour would be provided soon
  • ‘Telangana Cheneta Maggam’ would allow weavers to upgrade their looms.
  • Govt to unveil an ‘Orphan Policy’; they will be treated as ‘State children’.  
  • Hyderabad Metro Rail is to be expanded to 415 km at an estimated cost of Rs 67,149 crore in accordance with the growing public transport needs. Hyderabad to be made a ‘signal-free city’
  • Construction of 22 link roads completed at a cost of Rs 275 crore
  • Telangana attracted investments worth Rs 2.51 lakh crore and provided employment to 17.21 lakh in the last nine years.
  • The number of IT employees in the State increased from 3,23,039 in 2014 to over six lakh now. IT exports increased from Rs 57,258 crore to Rs 2,41,275 crore now
