Proceedings from all courts to be live-streamed soon: Telangana High Court Chief Justice

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Tuesday hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Telangana High Court, marking the beginning of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering later, the CJ spoke of the significant advancements in the court’s operations.

“Proceedings in Court Hall No. 1 are now live-streamed and this feature will be extended to all other courtrooms. Additionally, a hybrid mode of hearing will be implemented, allowing advocates and parties in person to participate seamlessly,” he said.

Chief Justice Aradhe also spoke about the progress made in digitising administrative and judicial records since 2017. “Nearly eight crore pages have already been digitised, with efforts underway to expedite the digitisation of the remaining records. The system of e-filing cases will soon be accessible to everyone, as part of the court’s move towards a paperless system,” the Chief Justice said.

Highlighting the court’s commitment to alternative dispute resolution, Chief Justice Aradhe shared statistics from recent National Lok Adalats. On February 11 and June 10, 2023, an unprecedented 7,10,384 cases were successfully settled. In regular Lok Adalats, an additional 41,552 cases were resolved. This year alone, the court conducted 1,815 legal awareness camps, benefiting 2,18,803 people. Mediation also played a role in conflict resolution, with 283 cases settled from January 1 to June 30, 2023, he said.

Later, Chief Justice Aradhe presented “Prathibha Awards” to exceptional students from among the High Court staff. These awards, sponsored by the High Court Employees Union for nearly two decades, acknowledge outstanding achievements.The event was attended by Judges, Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, High Court Advocates Association president Palle Nageshwara Rao, senior advocates, legal practitioners and court staff.

