Revanth faces complaints and cases from cops over comments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool police on Tuesday registered a case against Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy as well as TPCC secretaries SA Sampath Kumar and Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy, for the TPCC chief’s alleged objectionable and hateful statements aimed at the police personnel working in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Revanth made the comments while welcoming some leaders and workers into the Congress fold at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

Strongly condemning Revanth’s remarks, Telangana State Police Officers’ Association president Y Gopi Reddy issued a statement on Tuesday, demanding that the TPCC chief withdraw his comments or face legal action.

Addressing the party cadre from erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Revanth had warned the district police that the Congress was poised to form the government “in the next 100 days” and when that happens, the Mahabubnagar police will be stripped of their uniforms.

Responding to this, Govardhan Patwari, ASI of the Armed Reserve in Nagarkurnool district, lodged a complaint with the district SP against Revanth, and a case was filed at Nagarkurnool police station on Tuesday morning.

An FIR was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly provoking with an intent to cause riot) and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC. Reports of condemnation, and police complaints, also came in from district police associations across the State.

The police booked Sampath Kumar and Vamsi Chand Reddy, both former MLAs from the Palamuru region, as they were present when Revanth made the allegedly derogatory comments. Nagarkurnool SI P Mahender said that the case is currently under investigation, and further action will be initiated after it concludes.

Revanth Reddy further warned that the names of police personnel from Mahbubnagar will be included in the ‘red diary,’ and after coming to power, they will be paid back “with interest for their misdeeds”.

The TPCC chief also warned Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud against “getting drunk on power”, and reminded him that throughout history, “politicians like him” were taught a lesson by the people.

In its statement, the Police Officers Association questioned Revanth whether the ‘red diary’ which he referred to was his personal Constitution. Informing Revanth that even the police department has its own diary, the Association warned the TPCC chief that the people will write his name in a ‘black diary’ and drive him into darkness.

“Being in a responsible position and making such objectionable and illegal statements isn’t right,” the Association cautioned Revanth. Revanth Reddy couldn’t be reached for comment.

