Sitting BJP MLAs in Telangana face a tough time ahead

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections, sitting BJP MLAs in the State are on the edge as they face a tough challenge from their rivals this time around. While Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao are confident of contesting again, T Raja Singh, the Goshamahal MLA, has already hinted that he may not be seeking reelection.

Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP after massive blowback for his vitriolic comments against Muslims. Recently, the Goshamahal MLA openly expressed his concerns and urged the chief minister to attend to the needs of his constituency constituents. Rumours are doing the rounds that the BJP will replace him with Vikram Goud, son of the late Mukesh Goud.

Interestingly, Raja Singh was the only BJP candidate to win in the 2018 Assembly elections, while Rajender and Raghunandan Rao won from Huzurabad and Dubbak respectively in byelections. Rajender, also the BJP election management committee chairman, scored a hard-fought victory from Huzurabad and is now channelling his efforts towards securing his Assembly segment.

The Huzurabad segment holds immense significance for both the BJP and the ruling BRS and this makes it the centre of attention. The ruling BRS is determined to capture the Huzurabad seat, and speculations are rife about potential candidates. Names like MLC Padi Koushik Reddy and former minister E Peddireddy are being circulated.

Raghunandan Rao, who won the Dubbak byelection by a comfortable margin, faces his toughest challenge from within the BJP which is beset with groupism. The BRS is likely to field Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate and the race is expected to be quite tight. There is also the T Harish Rao factor that Raghunandan Rao has to contend with.

The BRS senior leader is supporting the family of the late MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, and this may sway a sizable number of voters towards the Pink party. Meanwhile, analysts are not counting Congress out of the equation. Former minister Ch Srinivas Reddy, son of the late Cheruku Mutyam Reddy,is leading the charge, engaging with constituents and rallying support for his candidacy.

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections, sitting BJP MLAs in the State are on the edge as they face a tough challenge from their rivals this time around. While Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao are confident of contesting again, T Raja Singh, the Goshamahal MLA, has already hinted that he may not be seeking reelection. Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP after massive blowback for his vitriolic comments against Muslims. Recently, the Goshamahal MLA openly expressed his concerns and urged the chief minister to attend to the needs of his constituency constituents. Rumours are doing the rounds that the BJP will replace him with Vikram Goud, son of the late Mukesh Goud. Interestingly, Raja Singh was the only BJP candidate to win in the 2018 Assembly elections, while Rajender and Raghunandan Rao won from Huzurabad and Dubbak respectively in byelections. Rajender, also the BJP election management committee chairman, scored a hard-fought victory from Huzurabad and is now channelling his efforts towards securing his Assembly segment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Huzurabad segment holds immense significance for both the BJP and the ruling BRS and this makes it the centre of attention. The ruling BRS is determined to capture the Huzurabad seat, and speculations are rife about potential candidates. Names like MLC Padi Koushik Reddy and former minister E Peddireddy are being circulated. Raghunandan Rao, who won the Dubbak byelection by a comfortable margin, faces his toughest challenge from within the BJP which is beset with groupism. The BRS is likely to field Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate and the race is expected to be quite tight. There is also the T Harish Rao factor that Raghunandan Rao has to contend with. The BRS senior leader is supporting the family of the late MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, and this may sway a sizable number of voters towards the Pink party. Meanwhile, analysts are not counting Congress out of the equation. Former minister Ch Srinivas Reddy, son of the late Cheruku Mutyam Reddy,is leading the charge, engaging with constituents and rallying support for his candidacy.