Suicide bid by suspended sarpanch in Makloor

Family members of Lavanya, a BRS leader, and relatives said that she had taken up development works worth Rs 30 lakh by raising loans from villagers.

Published: 16th August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Suspended sarpanch of Kalleda village in Makloor Mandal, P Lavanya, attempted suicide on Monday by consuming sleeping pills. Learning about her suicide attempt, her relatives and family members admitted her to the government general hospital here.

The incident came to light on Tuesday. Police said they had information from the hospital that she was out of danger. Police are yet to receive any complaints. Family members of Lavanya, a BRS leader, and relatives said that she had taken up development works worth Rs 30 lakh by raising loans from villagers.

One of the family members who gave her Rs 3 lakh, had an argument with her on Monday on the repayment of the loan. According to sources, Lavanya’s husband Prasad Goud has differences with MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

A few months ago Goud tried to attack the MLA at his residence and was arrested subsequently.  Goud was released on bail recently. BJP state vice president Yendala Laxminarayana and leaders of other parties comforted Lavnaya at GGH. They said that the delay in repayment took place because funds to the panchayat were not released.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

