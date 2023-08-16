Telangana Congress worried as leaders engage in turf war ahead of assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The clashes occurring in the State Congress have become a cause of concern for the leaders. They have a jarring influence as the party braces for the Assembly elections in a few months. The trouble that broke out in several Assembly constituencies warranted even the entry of policemen. They have registered cases against the warring factions.

In Uppal, the supporters of leader Parameswar Reddy attacked those of the constituency in-charge Ragidi Laxma Reddy. The victims approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the assailants who were supporters of Parameswar Reddy. The Uppal police registered a case under the SC and ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

The incident generated immense heat in Congress. A senior vice-president of the party tried to resolve the issue but the victims demanded an open apology from the supporters of Parameswar Reddy, which the latter refused. The rivalry is still continuing, which is making the party leaders wonder if it would have an adverse impact on the party’s image.

In Gajwel, Congress constituency former in-charge Srikanth was attacked by former MLA and DCC president Narsa Reddy’s supporters recently. Srikanth later lodged a complaint against Narasa Reddy and his followers. Sources said that Srikanth was unhappy over his appointment as the DCC president.

Clash during padayatra

In Jangaon district, followers of former MLAs Ponnala Lakshmaih and Kommuri Prathap Reddy clashed during the padayatra of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. After TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy ensured the appointment of Kommuri Prathap Reddy as DCC president of the Jangaon district, tensions peaked between the two groups. Both the leaders are fighting with each other for the MLA ticket and the cadres are also divided into two groups.

In Peddapalli, former MLA Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao and Odela ZPTC Ganta Ramulu do not see eye to eye and they even went to the police station and filed cases against each other. Revanth Reddy’s announcement that Vijaya Ramana will be the candidate for the Peddapalli Assembly seat created trouble between the leaders. Interestingly, both leaders are from the Revanth Reddy camp.

In Munugode, tension is palpable between two groups over the appointments made to the mandal committees. Palvai Sravanthi who fought and lost the Munugode by-election last year is seeking the ticket once again while Chelamalla Krishna Reddy also wants to be the candidate.

HYDERABAD: The clashes occurring in the State Congress have become a cause of concern for the leaders. They have a jarring influence as the party braces for the Assembly elections in a few months. The trouble that broke out in several Assembly constituencies warranted even the entry of policemen. They have registered cases against the warring factions. In Uppal, the supporters of leader Parameswar Reddy attacked those of the constituency in-charge Ragidi Laxma Reddy. The victims approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the assailants who were supporters of Parameswar Reddy. The Uppal police registered a case under the SC and ST Atrocities Prevention Act. The incident generated immense heat in Congress. A senior vice-president of the party tried to resolve the issue but the victims demanded an open apology from the supporters of Parameswar Reddy, which the latter refused. The rivalry is still continuing, which is making the party leaders wonder if it would have an adverse impact on the party’s image.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Gajwel, Congress constituency former in-charge Srikanth was attacked by former MLA and DCC president Narsa Reddy’s supporters recently. Srikanth later lodged a complaint against Narasa Reddy and his followers. Sources said that Srikanth was unhappy over his appointment as the DCC president. Clash during padayatra In Jangaon district, followers of former MLAs Ponnala Lakshmaih and Kommuri Prathap Reddy clashed during the padayatra of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. After TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy ensured the appointment of Kommuri Prathap Reddy as DCC president of the Jangaon district, tensions peaked between the two groups. Both the leaders are fighting with each other for the MLA ticket and the cadres are also divided into two groups. In Peddapalli, former MLA Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao and Odela ZPTC Ganta Ramulu do not see eye to eye and they even went to the police station and filed cases against each other. Revanth Reddy’s announcement that Vijaya Ramana will be the candidate for the Peddapalli Assembly seat created trouble between the leaders. Interestingly, both leaders are from the Revanth Reddy camp. In Munugode, tension is palpable between two groups over the appointments made to the mandal committees. Palvai Sravanthi who fought and lost the Munugode by-election last year is seeking the ticket once again while Chelamalla Krishna Reddy also wants to be the candidate.