Telangana will become directionless if KCR and kin retain power: Kishan

Published: 16th August 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other leaders participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the BJP party office in Nampally on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday cautioned the people that Telangana will become directionless if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members retain power after the upcoming Assembly elections. He, along with BJP MP K Laxman and other State party leaders, hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at the BJP party office in Nampally on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy called upon the people of the country to take an oath that they will stay away from politics of appeasement, corruption, family rule and autocracy. He said that the ruling BRS government has been auctioning lands “everywhere” in the State and that the farmers were being made the victims of the Dharani revenue portal.

Observing that the universities in the State have become barren lands, he said that the job aspirants were getting distressed due to job notifications being issued, only to be cancelled later. Stating that the BRS leaders have been demanding a 30 per cent commission for every project, he said that while the Congress leaders in the past used to seek commissions, the BRS leaders are now demanding partnerships in businesses.

Claiming that the BRS and the Congress are two sides of the same coin, he cautioned that a vote for Congress will ultimately go into the BRS’ kitty. Meanwhile, the saffron party felicitated the parents of Veera Raja Reddy, who had sacrificed his life to protect the country. Kishan Reddy also took part in the ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ held at Rehmath Nagar in Borabanda.

