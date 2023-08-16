Telangana BJP leaders plan bus yatra from September 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a prolonged pause, BJP State leaders plan to hit the roads once again, hopping on a bus for a yatra across the State from September 17, the day Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948. The BJP’s activities had been comparatively subdued after the completion of five phases of the party’s former State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Accompanying BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on the bus yatra will be the party’s Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MLA and the party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, as well as Sanjay. While the route map for the bus yatra has not been made public, it will start on September 17 and end on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

BJP sources said that the bus yatra will commence from three locations, and the most probable starting points will be Bhadrachalam, Adilabad and Alampur. Each of the bus yatras will be led by one of the four leaders.

Also, as part of ‘Prawas Yojna,’ 119 MLAs from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will be touring and participating in various programmes to be organised by the party in the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State from August 19 to August 27. They will be working on strengthening the organisation from booth-level, and will also be sharing the best practices in their respective constituencies with the BJP cadres here. To garner support for the party in the rural areas and basthis by highlighting the failures of the State government, the BJP will be holding ‘Palle Baata Basthi Baata’ campaign from August 16 in the State.

As part of the campaign, the booth-level workers of BJP will be going door-to-door across the State and will be seeking information from sections like the unemployed youth, new applicants seeking ration cards, people who haven’t been allotted 2BHK houses and Dalits waiting for Dalit Bandhu and land purchase schemes.

The party will hold dharnas at all MRO offices on August 17 on those issues, and then block roads in the headquarters of all Assembly constituencies on August 18. BJP workers have been asked to lay siege to camp offices of BRS MLAs and Ministers on August 23 and 24 respectively, and stage dharnas at all the district collectorates on those issues on August 25.BJP also plans a ‘Million March’ in Hyderabad in September to pressurise the State government to implement its election promises.

HYDERABAD: After a prolonged pause, BJP State leaders plan to hit the roads once again, hopping on a bus for a yatra across the State from September 17, the day Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948. The BJP’s activities had been comparatively subdued after the completion of five phases of the party’s former State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra. Accompanying BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on the bus yatra will be the party’s Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MLA and the party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, as well as Sanjay. While the route map for the bus yatra has not been made public, it will start on September 17 and end on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. BJP sources said that the bus yatra will commence from three locations, and the most probable starting points will be Bhadrachalam, Adilabad and Alampur. Each of the bus yatras will be led by one of the four leaders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also, as part of ‘Prawas Yojna,’ 119 MLAs from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will be touring and participating in various programmes to be organised by the party in the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State from August 19 to August 27. They will be working on strengthening the organisation from booth-level, and will also be sharing the best practices in their respective constituencies with the BJP cadres here. To garner support for the party in the rural areas and basthis by highlighting the failures of the State government, the BJP will be holding ‘Palle Baata Basthi Baata’ campaign from August 16 in the State. As part of the campaign, the booth-level workers of BJP will be going door-to-door across the State and will be seeking information from sections like the unemployed youth, new applicants seeking ration cards, people who haven’t been allotted 2BHK houses and Dalits waiting for Dalit Bandhu and land purchase schemes. The party will hold dharnas at all MRO offices on August 17 on those issues, and then block roads in the headquarters of all Assembly constituencies on August 18. BJP workers have been asked to lay siege to camp offices of BRS MLAs and Ministers on August 23 and 24 respectively, and stage dharnas at all the district collectorates on those issues on August 25.BJP also plans a ‘Million March’ in Hyderabad in September to pressurise the State government to implement its election promises.