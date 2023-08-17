BRS scouting for new candidate in place of Vanama in Kothagudem

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) high command is reportedly searching for a new candidate in place of sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao for the Kothagudem Assembly seat in the coming elections. The constituency is one of the three general seats in the erstwhile Khammam district.

According to reliable sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, during a lunch meeting with Vanama Venkateswara Rao and his younger son Ramakrishna, made it clear that he should not expect a party ticket to contest in the elections. However, the CM reportedly assured Venkateswara Rao that he would take care of his son Ramakrishna’s future. Venkateswara Rao and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao are the strong contenders for the seat.

According to BRS leaders, one of the main reasons for the CM’s decision is that Vanama Venkateswara Rao is now above 80 years and is suffering from age-related ailments. Another reason is that his elder son Raghava has been linked to the suicide of four members of a family in Palvoncha in 2022. The victims had left behind a note blaming Raghava for their suicide. BRS leaders said that the party doesn’t want to lose the seat by fielding Venkateswara Rao. Another important reason that weighs against him is that he is facing a disqualification case in the Supreme Court.

The party decision leaves the field open for fresh candidates as former MLA Jalagam Venkata Rao reportedly lost faith in the BRS as he approached the Telangana High Court against Venkateswara Rao accusing the latter of filing a false affidavit at the time of submitting nomination papers for Assembly election. Based on the petition, the HC disqualified Venkateswara Rao who, however, approached the Supreme Court and secured a stay on disqualification.

Among the contenders for the seat is State Health Director Gadala Srinivasa Rao who is extensively touring the constituency, claiming that he has the blessings of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and he is sure of securing a BRS ticket to contest from Kothagudem. Giving credence to his claims is the steadied silence of the authorities on his political activities though he is a government servant.

