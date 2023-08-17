Kavitha’s call to voters: Think and bless BRS

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday gave a call to the party cadres to visit every household and urge them to think and bless the ruling party (Alochinchandi and Asheerwadinchandi) in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing a huge meeting of the party workers in Bodhan on Wednesday, she advised people not to trust the Congress and its assurances on increasing pensions for senior citizens. She questioned why the Congress, when it was in power in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, did not increase the social security pensions.

She described the fight in the Bodhan Assembly constituency as one between sincerity and seniority, comparing Congress’ P Sudarshan Reddy and Bodhan’s sitting legislator Shakeel. She said that Sudharshan Reddy, when his party was in power, had not done anything for the constituency.

She urged the party workers to play an active role and see that Shakeel would be re-elected to the Assembly with a huge majority. Muslim minorities were with BRS and KCR and they were looking to the days of ‘Karu, Saru, and Sarkaru’. Those who sit in Hyderabad and Delhi are expecting that Muslim minorities are thinking differently, but the ground reality is different.

She said that KCR fulfilled his commitment to the Muslims for supporting him. “KCR has initiated several welfare schemes and programmes for the welfare of the Muslims,” she said. She said that a Muslim MLC has been made the deputy chief minister of the State and allotted him Home and Revenue departments. There was no way communal clashes could take place as long as KCR remains the chief minister, she asserted.

She blamed Congress for all the evils that its 62 years of “misrule” had bred. She criticised the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and said that it was like a cat, after killing 100 mice, going on Haj yatra to atone for its sins. Kavitha explained the kind of vision that KCR has for the State. In KCR’s rule, she said: “Everyone is happy as welfare is reaching every door.”

She said under Rythu Bheema 1,000 claims had been settled in Bodhan constituency and a total amount was Rs 54 crore had been disbursed. She said that for the last nine years, KCR had provided jobs to 1.30 lakh youth and in the private sector 30 lakh jobs had been created.

She said that the Nizamabad IT tower is providing employment to 750 youths. “In the coming months, 54 companies including Google and Infosys will come to Nizambaad to recruit staff,” she said.

