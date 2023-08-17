Home States Telangana

Maharashtra’s Swarajya Mahila Sanghatana merges with BRS

Published: 17th August 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders from Maharashtra with BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Swarajya Mahila Sanghatana, an women’s organisation from Maharashtra, merged with the BRS on Wednesday. Sanghatana president Vanita Tai, along with other members of the organisation, joined the BRS in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanita Tai said: “The BRS government has been implementing various programmes for the welfare of women, besides implementing several other welfare and developmental programmes in the State. The women of Maharashtra are impressed by these schemes.” She promised to work for the expansion of BRS in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, several other leaders from Maharashtra under the leadership of Sankarna Dondge too joined the BRS. Buldhana District BJP vice-president Arjun Wankhede, State Union Workers member Ram Rao Shinde Patil, BJP State vice-president Bhayya Saheb Patil, Panchyati Samithi leader Suresh, Sabhaji Brigade State vice-president Ashok Mohale, Corporator and NCP Taluk president Jayanth Chaudary, Mahila Aghadi leader Manisha Chaudhary, Mahagaon Taluka Sabhapati Narendra Khadare and Shiv Sena district leader Dattaraj Desmukh were among those who joined the pink party.

