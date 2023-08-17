Telangana HC seeks details of funds allocation to enhance healthcare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Wednesday directed the State government, represented by the Principal Secretary, of Medical Health and Family Welfare department, to provide comprehensive information about the budget allocation for enhancing medical facilities across all government hospitals within the next four weeks.

The court also sought details about the available medical facilities in government hospitals at various levels, including district, taluq/mandal, and village levels. Additionally, the affidavit is expected to outline the current status of the availability of doctors in government hospitals at both State and lower administrative levels.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL, based on a news report published in a vernacular daily highlighting the death of Charagonda Swarna (24) and her newborn due to alleged medical negligence at Mahbubnagar General Hospital in the last week of December 2022.

Swarna, a resident of Yelmapalli village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district, went to her mother’s residence for the delivery of her baby. Amid labour pains, her parents rushed her to the nearby Primary Health Centre at Padara, located 4 km away. From there, she was referred to Amrabad Hospital, which was 10 km away. However, due to the unavailability of necessary equipment, she was transferred to a hospital in Atchampeta, located 25 km away. Here, her high blood pressure was addressed with basic medical care.

Following this, she was referred to a hospital in Nagarkurnool, 35 km away. Unfortunately, her condition continued to worsen, and she was eventually advised to head to GGH Mahbubnagar, 50 km away. Despite reaching the Mahbubnagar hospital at 2 am, Swarna passed away shortly after a normal delivery. Tragically, the newborn also succumbed.

The incident prompted criticism from locals who said that despite seeking care at five hospitals, no effective treatment was provided. The medical officer at Amrabad hospital cited a lack of essential equipment in the OT and a shortage of specialised professionals as the reasons for not being able to conduct critical deliveries at their facility. Swarna’s case was complicated by her high BP, and she was redirected to Atchampet hospital, which primarily handles routine deliveries.

Following the court’s review of the PIL’s contents, the authorities were asked to give a detailed report over budget allocations for medical, health services, and basic amenities in government hospitals.

