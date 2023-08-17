Three more arrested in TSPSC paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the TSPSC Group I question paper leak case arrested three more persons on Wednesday. With this, the total number of accused arrested in the scam has gone up to 99. Meanwhile, the bail application of one of the prime accused, Rajashekar, was rejected by the Nampally court for the third time. He has been lodged in the Chanchalguda jail since March.

The leak of the question paper of the assistant engineers recruitment exam sent shock waves in March and the Begum Bazar police arrested nine persons. Soon, the State government formed SIT which arrested more accused and filed a chargesheet. One of the accused is in New Zealand.

The three arrested on Wednesday are said to be the relatives of prime accused Praveen Kumar. While Praveen Kumar was an assistant section officer (ASO) and PA to the Secretary, TSPCS, Rajashekar was an outsourcing employee in the same office. In the chargesheet filed by the SIT, the duo are the prime accused in the question paper leak scam.

The duo gained unauthorised access to the confidential section’s computer which stored question papers of various exams. The SIT which is looking into the bank accounts of the three arrested persons is hopeful of finding more details in the scam.

