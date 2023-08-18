15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh raped by guard and three friends, dies

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A 15-year-old girl hailing from Madhya Pradesh has died after being allegedly gang-raped by four unidentified persons in Peddapalli. While the offence took place in the wee hours of August 15, it came to light after posts on the issue went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

According to locals, many people from Kajri village in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh have been working on construction projects across the Peddapalli area for the last two years. After her father passed away, the victim, too, moved to Appannapet, situated on the outskirts of the district headquarters, along with her older sister and her husband while her mother stayed in Kajri.

The victim used to live in the temporary housing erected at the construction site in the village and was engaged in construction labour. Sources said the security guard employed at the construction site along with three of his friends abducted the 15-year-old girl late on August 14 and took her to a secluded area to rape her before dumping her near the Peddapalli bus station.

Later, a passerby asked the victim for her address and then dropped the girl at her relative’s residence. When the contractor was intimated, he sent off the girl to her native village in MP to evade any repercussions, they said, adding that she succumbed to the injuries on her way to Kajri.

After learning about the incident, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari formed a special team headed by ACP (Peddapalli) Edla Mahesh and dispatched them to MP. In the meantime, she visited Appannapet as part of the investigation and camped in Peddapalli. While it has been alleged that the four offenders have been taken into custody, the police are yet to release an official statement on the issue.

Meanwhile, as concerns grew over the potential backlash, the authorities relocated the migrant workers to a different location. The workers are also afraid of speaking to the media as they fear losing their source of livelihood. The last rites of the victim were performed in her native village on Thursday.

