15-yr-old MP girl dies after gangrape in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A 15-year-old girl hailing from Madhya Pradesh has died after being allegedly gang-raped by four unidentified persons in Peddapalli, Telangana. While the offence took place on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, it came to light after posts on the issue went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to sources, many people from Kajri village in MP have been working on construction projects across Peddapalli. After her father passed away, the victim too moved to Appannapet with her older sister and her husband. She was engaged in construction labour.

The sources said the security guard at the construction site and three of his friends abducted her and took her to a secluded area to rape her before dumping her near the Peddapalli bus station. Later, a passerby asked the victim for her address and dropped her at her relative’s residence. When the contractor was intimated, he sent off the girl to her native village in MP to evade any repercussions, they said, adding that she succumbed to the injuries on her way to Kajri.

After learning about the incident, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari formed a special team headed by ACP (Peddapalli) Edla Mahesh and dispatched them to Madhya Pradesh. She visited Appannapet and camped in Peddapalli. However, the police are yet to release an official statement on the issue. Meanwhile, as concerns grew over the potential backlash, the authorities relocated the migrant workers to a different location. The workers are also afraid of speaking to the media fearing loss of livelihood. The last rites of the victim were performed in her village on Thursday.

PEDDAPALLI: A 15-year-old girl hailing from Madhya Pradesh has died after being allegedly gang-raped by four unidentified persons in Peddapalli, Telangana. While the offence took place on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, it came to light after posts on the issue went viral on social media on Thursday. According to sources, many people from Kajri village in MP have been working on construction projects across Peddapalli. After her father passed away, the victim too moved to Appannapet with her older sister and her husband. She was engaged in construction labour. The sources said the security guard at the construction site and three of his friends abducted her and took her to a secluded area to rape her before dumping her near the Peddapalli bus station. Later, a passerby asked the victim for her address and dropped her at her relative’s residence. When the contractor was intimated, he sent off the girl to her native village in MP to evade any repercussions, they said, adding that she succumbed to the injuries on her way to Kajri. After learning about the incident, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari formed a special team headed by ACP (Peddapalli) Edla Mahesh and dispatched them to Madhya Pradesh. She visited Appannapet and camped in Peddapalli. However, the police are yet to release an official statement on the issue. Meanwhile, as concerns grew over the potential backlash, the authorities relocated the migrant workers to a different location. The workers are also afraid of speaking to the media fearing loss of livelihood. The last rites of the victim were performed in her village on Thursday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });