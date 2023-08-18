Home States Telangana

Buzz of backlash as Revanth is seen without security

Unconfirmed reports said that a senior police officer from Rachakonda allegedly instructed a member of Revanth’s security not to report for duty.

HYDERABAD: The security detail assigned to TPCC president Revanth Reddy has reportedly been withdrawn by the Rachakonda police, although there has been no official confirmation from the police department.

Reports indicate that Revanth Reddy has been carrying out his daily engagements, including attending meetings and other obligations, without the presence of security personnel. Earlier, the Malkajgiri MP was under the protection of 4+4 security. However, his security was downsized to 2+2, and this arrangement has been continuing for the past few years.

Unconfirmed reports said that a senior police officer from Rachakonda allegedly instructed a member of Revanth’s security not to report for duty. Subsequently, in what appears to be an act of protest, the MP also instructed the other security guard to abstain from duty.

Attempts to contact the DGP and the police commissioner and get details regarding the TPCC chief’s security were unsuccessful. There are allegations that Revanth’s security may have been withdrawn due to recent comments he allegedly made against the Mahbubnagar police.

Nagarkurnool police had on Tuesday registered a case against Revanth as well as AICC secretaries SA Sampath Kumar and Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy, for the TPCC chief’s alleged “objectionable and hateful statements”.

An FIR was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly provoking with an intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC. Also, the Telangana State Police Officers’ Association president Y Gopi Reddy demanded the TPCC chief withdraw his comments or face legal action.

