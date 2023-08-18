Former TNIE Resident Editor Krishna Rao passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior journalist and former Resident Editor, The New Indian Express, Hyderabad, Ch VM Krishna Rao passed away battling cancer on Thursday. He was 64 and is survived by his wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren.

Through his illustrious career spanning 47 years, Krishna Rao was known for his hard work, attention to detail and uncompromising attitude. He began his journalism career as a stringer in 1975 and rose quickly through the ranks, leaving an indelible mark on English and Telugu dailies he contributed to -- including Eenadu, Andhra Prabha, Andhra Bhoomi, Deccan Chronicle, and TNIE.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described Krishna Rao as a journalist with progressive thoughts and said that his writings, analysis and debates on TV had deep insights, were in the best interests of the people, and were thought-provoking. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Krishna Rao rose from humble beginnings to reach great heights in Telugu and English journalism.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, as well as TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, AP BJP president D Purandeswari and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan were among the many leaders to offer their condolences on Krishna Rao’s demise.

