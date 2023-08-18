Junior college admission date extended in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday extended the date for admission into private and government junior colleges in the State. This is the third time the board has extended the date as junior colleges have reported fewer admissions.

According to the notification by TSBIE, the last date for admission into first-year intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 has been extended up to August 31. Moreover, admission can be taken to private colleges with a late fee of Rs 750. There is no late fee for applying for admission to all government colleges.

In an earlier notification, TSBIE had fixed the last date for admission as August 5 and further instructed private colleges to permit students with a late fee of Rs 500 until August 16. Principals of all junior colleges were instructed to allow admissions of students until the last date specified by the Board.

The decision has been taken to ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education, said the notification signed by Kanjarla Vasundhara Devi, secretary of TSBIE.

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday extended the date for admission into private and government junior colleges in the State. This is the third time the board has extended the date as junior colleges have reported fewer admissions. According to the notification by TSBIE, the last date for admission into first-year intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 has been extended up to August 31. Moreover, admission can be taken to private colleges with a late fee of Rs 750. There is no late fee for applying for admission to all government colleges. In an earlier notification, TSBIE had fixed the last date for admission as August 5 and further instructed private colleges to permit students with a late fee of Rs 500 until August 16. Principals of all junior colleges were instructed to allow admissions of students until the last date specified by the Board.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The decision has been taken to ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education, said the notification signed by Kanjarla Vasundhara Devi, secretary of TSBIE.