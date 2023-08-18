Justice league: HC tells Telangana to take proactive steps regarding rain forecast

By Express News Service

Rains forecast: HC tells TS to take proactive steps

In light of the IMD forecasting the possibility of flooding due to heavy rains over the weekend, a bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Thursday directed the State government to proactively take measures to prevent inconvenience to citizens.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Cheruku Sudhakar, seeking compensation from both the Union and State governments to the families of farmers and citizens who lost their lives due to heavy floods in 2020 and 2023.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court about the IMD’s alert regarding the upcoming floods. He requested the court to direct the State to implement preventive measures to mitigate loss of life and property. Counsel also highlighted discrepancies in the reported number of deaths during the recent floods — 51 according to the petitioner and 49 according to the State.

Chief Justice Aradhe asked counsel to provide details of the deceased. Harender Prasad, SGP attached to the AG’s office, assured the court that the State was actively engaged in extending medical assistance, relocating flood-affected individuals to safety, and providing ex gratia of Rs4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Directing the authorities to provide a status report on the relief extended to flood victims, the bench adjourned the matter to August 22, 2023.

HC seeks timeline on SFC members’ appointment

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to provide a timeline for the appointment of chairperson and members to the Telangana State Finance Commission (SFC).

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, was hearing a PIL filed by Forum for Good Governance, represented by senior counsel Satyam Reddy. The petitioner wanted the State government to fulfil its obligations under Article 243 of the Constitution by promptly appointing the chairperson and members to the State Finance Commission.

Senior counsel apprised the court of the lack of discernible progress in the State’s efforts to make these appointments. He said that instead of addressing the issue, the State government seems to be avoiding it. He noted that the same petitioner also approached the High Court in the past over the issue, following which the State government had formed the Commission. However, the term of the Commission ended in 2022. After that chairperson and members were not appointed, he informed the court. The bench then directed the State government to specify a date by which it intends to appoint the chairperson and members to the SFC and adjourned the case to August 31, 2023.

