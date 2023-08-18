Home States Telangana

Passengers book Vande Bharat Exp tickets, get regular train

Catering arrangements on par with Vande Bharat Train services were made and automatic refunds were given to the passengers.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Vande Bharat Express for for representational purpose.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passengers who were excited to travel to Hyderabad in the indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad, were left shocked and disappointed after the train was replaced with a conventional train due to a technical snag. This is the first time that a Vande Bharat train has been cancelled in the South Central Railway.

Railway officials said that a team in Visakhapatnam depot found a technical snag in one of the coaches of train no- 20833/34, (VSKP-SC-VSKP) during maintenance works which required immediate attention. Unlike conventional trains, where one coach can be detached if it required any repairs, the same cannot be done in Vande Bharat as the entire train has to be fit for operations.

However, immediately after detecting the glitch, Railways had taken a decision to arrange a special train to accommodate all the passengers who had made reservations for the Vande Bharat train. Later, the train from Vishakapatnam departed at 7.05 AM instead of the scheduled time of 5:45 AM. Catering arrangements on par with Vande Bharat Train services were made and automatic refunds were given to the passengers.

A facilitation counter was set up to make announcements at all stations. From Secunderabad, the train was supposed to depart at 3 PM. But as there is only one rake, passengers from Secunderabad were also taken in a special train.

